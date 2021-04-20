Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 313,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.