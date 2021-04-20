Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.