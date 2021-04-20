Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.