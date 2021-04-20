Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 284.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.