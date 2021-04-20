US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $41.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

