Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,100 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Uranium Participation stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

