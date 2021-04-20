Uquid Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.90 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $22.78 or 0.00041796 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $227.84 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 2,859.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.