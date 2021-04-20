Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $44,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.