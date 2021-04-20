Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

