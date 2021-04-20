United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.