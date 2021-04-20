United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $5.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 1,119,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

