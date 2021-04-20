United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

