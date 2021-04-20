United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings per share of ($3.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($6.43). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($9.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($10.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($5.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

