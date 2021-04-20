UniLend Market Capitalization Hits $21.96 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $21.96 million and $4.83 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00066771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.48 or 0.00648687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

