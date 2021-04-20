Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Umpqua to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.