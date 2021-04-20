Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Umpqua accounts for 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Umpqua by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

