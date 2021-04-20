UMB Bank N A MO Sells 669 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ameren were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

AEE opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

