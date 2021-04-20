UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.56% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

