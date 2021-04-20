UMB Bank N A MO Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in eBay were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

