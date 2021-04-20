UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.47 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.39. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock valued at $59,601,346. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

