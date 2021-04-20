UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,116 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

