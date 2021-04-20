UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

