UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Black Hills worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of BKH opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

