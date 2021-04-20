UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,352,182 shares of company stock valued at $519,131,036.

AI opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.