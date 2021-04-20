UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Trinity Industries worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 711,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

