UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

EDIT stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

