UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $9,531,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $6,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 133,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,417,510. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

