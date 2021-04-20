UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.61.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

