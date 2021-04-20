UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 51,172 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

