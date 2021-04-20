Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of UBSFY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,054. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

