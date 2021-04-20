Ubiq Price Tops $0.55 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $23.61 million and $132,870.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.18 or 0.03861074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.09 or 0.00455003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $878.97 or 0.01599186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00627247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00528155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00414219 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00241682 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

