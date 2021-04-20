Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Ubex has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.00437442 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

