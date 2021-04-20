Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 348,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

