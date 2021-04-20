Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Tyme Technologies worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,447,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,916,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,918,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,581,390.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,500 shares of company stock valued at $721,048. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

