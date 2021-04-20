Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,384 shares of company stock valued at $62,883,200. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

TWLO opened at $367.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.41 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

