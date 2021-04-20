Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,384 shares of company stock worth $62,883,200. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $371.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.41 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

