Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00.

TWLO stock opened at $367.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.03. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.41 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.