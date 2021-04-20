TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.91

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 109.58 ($1.43) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income has a 12-month low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.07.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

In other news, insider Trevor Ash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.