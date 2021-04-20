Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA opened at $18.00 on Monday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

