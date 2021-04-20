Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TKYVY stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

