Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$22.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.81.

GEI stock opened at C$21.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.19. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

