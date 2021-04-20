TuanChe’s (TC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $4.07 on Monday. TuanChe has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TuanChe during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.