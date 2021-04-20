Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trxade Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

