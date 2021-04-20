Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 138 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

DE opened at $380.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.46. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.