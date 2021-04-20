Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VIG opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

