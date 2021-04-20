Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

