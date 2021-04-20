Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

