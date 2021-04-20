Trust Co. of Vermont Has $23 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

