Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.85 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 33,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

