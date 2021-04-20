Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

